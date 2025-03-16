LivingNow Magazine
Gregg Braden asks: Who are we? Why would it matter? How differently would we live our lives knowing that we’re more than the product of random evolution?
When good things happen to you, do you find it hard to accept them? When bad things happen do you accept it as your lot in life?
Explore the psychological impact of drama syndrome. Learn how to manage emotional turbulence and improve mental well-being with practical strategies.
Would you rather be a depressed realist or a delusional optimist? Compile evidence to support the story that you are having an amazingly blessed and happy life.
Are you being ‘guided to walk away’ because something doesn’t feel right, or are you avoiding an important spiritual message from above? Important; look within.
How coping with the lockdown started a new business, re-ignited a creative passion, and cured anxiety.
It may sound counter-intuitive but the key to thriving is struggle. So, if you have really struggled in lockdown this is your opportunity – grab it with everything you have!
Earlier this year, the world entered unchar ted waters when a coronavirus outbreak turned into a global pandemic. This placed the citizens of most industrialised countries in an unprecedented position, with home lockdowns, social distancing, and unfolding economic impacts whose ramifications are starting to emerge. The virus is affecting nearly everything, to a greater or lesser degree, including how environmental issues can be tackled.
Have you had a healthy relationship with your pleasure lately? How can we use sensual pleasure to become more resilient?
Seeking strength through adversity, and adapting to change, Craig finds a way to prosper – and discovers a brand new passion along the way.
Making meaning helps us endure and recover from traumatic experiences, and could help you thrive beyond COVID-19 by Larissa Wright