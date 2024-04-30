LivingNow Magazine
Inspiring, nurturing, empowering
Stargazer – astrology May 2024. Taurus – it’s all about Taurus, including our physical life in all its glory, and the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high!
Beth Akister: "The time between first being told I had cancer & having my breast removed was 5 weeks... 5 unexpected lessons learnt during my cancer journey.”
Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024 – Venus; the secret to stellar relationships | How to find out where Venus is in your chart based on your date of birth – & more!
Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024 – Year of the Wood Dragon| Revolutionary rebirth|Ringing in the new year| Leo's full moon; avoid power struggles – and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023 – Prague’s astronomical history | Mercury retrograde's gifts | 7 solstice celebrations | Ringing in the new year, and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Nov 2023 – Beltane fire festival| Egyptian cosmology| 2023 Sun-Mars conjunction by star sign| Gemini full moon, enthusiasm, and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Oct 2023 – Pluto in Aquarius and the ‘Voice’, Referendum chart, NO and YES campaigns | Mars in Scorpio | October eclipses, and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Sept 2023: Spring; farewell winter blues| Venus; the vulnerable heart| Virgo new moon; roll up your sleeves| Mars in Libra; balance.
Stargazer – astrology for Aug 2023: Ritual for Imbolc | Aquarius full moon – cosmic catalyst | Venus retrograde in Leo – reflect on relationships, and more...
Stargazer – astrology for July 2023: Winter warming | Curtains for Putin? | Venus retrograde – listen to your heart | The moon in your birth chart, and more...
Stargazer – astrology June 2023 – we have 3 planets in comforting & practical Taurus. A perfect time to roll up your sleeves & tackle jobs you’ve been avoiding!
Stargazer ~ astrology for May 2023: Sirius & the sacred temples of Malta | eclipses | Mercury retrograde – get organised | Mars in Leo – dramatic & charismatic