RELATIONSHIPS | LovingNow

'RELATIONSHIPS' includes intimate partnerships, friends and family. We include our business interactions, our connection to animals and the planet, and our relationship to ourselves!
Astrology for June 2024: Mars – pursuit of passion and desire. Mars in your birth chart – willpower, sexual energy, goals, anger, frustration, motivation...
Stargazer – astrology May 2024. Taurus – it’s all about Taurus, including our physical life in all its glory, and the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high!
Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024 – Venus; the secret to stellar relationships | How to find out where Venus is in your chart based on your date of birth – & more!
To have a really intimate, alive, healing, sexual relationship... takes baring yourself, being fully seen, and being able to communicate with a LOT of clarity
It’s a rookie relationship mistake trying to please others, and yet so many of us have fallen into that trap! We are taught to conform, even though it no longer serves us the way it used to. Here are some ways to reframe our attraction patterning.
Romantic connections have an amazing knack of showing us where we are at, and shining a light on what blocks us from experiencing deep love. One moment we’re loving wholeheartedly, and the next moment we sabotage ourselves through toxic behaviour patterns! Why does this happen?
Connection is, and has always been, important. And yet it is something that most of us could do with up-skilling!
Humans are innately social beings who often thrive best in groups. However, Western societies are seeing a rise of individualism – and the attendant problems it brings. The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent loss of community interaction has exacerbated this trend.
Have you had a healthy relationship with your pleasure lately? How can we use sensual pleasure to become more resilient?