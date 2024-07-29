Stargazer – astrology for Aug 2024
Image: Milada Vigerova | UnsplashStargazer astrology for Aug 2024: Mercury retrograde | Communication breakdowns | Revisiting past issues | Exes reappearing | Delays and frustrations, and more!
by Stella Woods
"Despite its reputation for causing communication issues, Mercury retrograde can also be a time to improve communication skills. Since misunderstandings are more likely, it becomes crucial to listen actively and express oneself clearly... teach[ing] us all the importance of patience and empathy."Hello Mercury retrograde (5th–29th August)In early August, tiny planet Mercury will slow down, come to a halt and start moving backwards through the zodiac signs Virgo and Leo. Mercury’s retrograde journey will end on the 29th of August as the planet starts moving forward again.

Mercury retrograde is a celestial event that has captivated astrology enthusiasts for centuries. Known for its impact on communication, technology, and travel, Mercury retrograde also significantly influences relationships, leading to challenges and opportunities for growth.
Communication breakdownOne of the most pronounced effects of Mercury retrograde on relationships is a breakdown in communication. Mercury rules communication, so when it is retrograde, misunderstandings and misinterpretations become more common. Conversations that usually flow smoothly can suddenly become fraught with confusion and conflict. You may say things you don’t mean or misread others’ intentions, leading to unnecessary arguments.
Revisiting past issuesMercury retrograde is a time for reflection and reassessment, which can bring past issues back to the surface. Unresolved conflicts or lingering feelings that were previously swept under the carpet may resurface, demanding attention. This can be challenging, but also presents an opportunity to address and resolve these issues once and for all. Old patterns of behaviour or communication can be re-examined and adjusted.
Image: Emma J Stephens via Dall-eExes reappearingAnother common phenomenon during Mercury retrograde is the reappearance of old flames. This can manifest as a sudden text, an unexpected encounter, or even just vivid memories and dreams. While this can be unsettling, it provides an opportunity to gain closure or understand past relationships better. For some, it might even offer a chance to rekindle romance, though caution is advised since decisions made during Mercury retrograde are not always made with a clear head!
Delays and frustrationsPlans made during Mercury retrograde often face delays and frustrations, which can put a strain on all kinds of relationships. Travel plans, social events, and even day-to-day activities may not go as smoothly as expected. This can lead to feelings of frustration and disappointment. Patience and flexibility are essential to maintain peace and harmony.
Self-reflectionMercury retrograde encourages introspection and self-reflection, which can impact relationships positively. You may find yourself re-evaluating your needs, desires, and boundaries within your relationships. This is an excellent time for personal growth and understanding, allowing us all to communicate more authentically about feelings and aspirations. Partners who take this time for mutual reflection can emerge with a stronger, deeper, more honest connection.
Image: Etienne Boulanger | UnsplashImproving communication skillsDespite its reputation for causing communication issues, Mercury retrograde can also be a time to improve communication skills. Since misunderstandings are more likely, it becomes crucial to listen actively and express oneself clearly. This period can teach us all the importance of patience and empathy.
Strengthening relationshipsUltimately, while Mercury retrograde can bring challenges to all kinds of relationship, it also offers opportunities for growth and strengthening bonds. The key is to embrace the reflective nature of this time, addressing issues thoughtfully and working together to overcome obstacles.
Mercury retrograde in Virgo and LeoMercury will retrograde through earth sign Virgo and fire sign Leo, giving a unique flavour to the transit.
  • Mercury retrograde in Virgo (5th–15th August)
The emphasis is on precision, practicality, and organisation. Virgo’s energy is detail-oriented, analytical, and methodical, focusing on efficiency and improvement. Watch out for OCD tendencies, being overly critical, or nit-picking. Instead use the Virgo energy to analyse problems and find creative solutions.
  • Mercury retrograde in Leo (15th–29th August)
Leo is known for confidence, creativity, and desire for recognition, exuding a sense of drama, passion, and leadership.

When Mercury retrogrades in Leo, these attributes influence how the retrograde period manifests, affecting areas like self-expression, creativity, and interpersonal dynamics. Watch out for arrogance, pride, and ego. Instead use the dynamic, confident Leo energy to create warmth and connection between those you care about.
About the author:
Stella Woods is an astrology teacher, writer, and consultant. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or www.stellastarwoman.com or
www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman
