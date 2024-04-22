LivingNow Magazine
Beth Akister: "The time between first being told I had cancer & having my breast removed was 5 weeks... 5 unexpected lessons learnt during my cancer journey.”
Looking at a few of the major reasons to convert to a vegan lifestyle, including the ethical argument, greater vegan options, sustainability, and more.
Science is regularly ‘proving’ the benefits of practising meditation, but perhaps the real magic of meditation lies in the unknown.
Over half of the world is lacking in sleep and health authorities have declared sleep deprivation a major health issue as most problems (psychological, emotional, business, interrelationships) directly or indirectly are affiliated with lack of sleep.
Your body has a natural ability to get rid of harmful substances through your organs which include the liver, kidneys, stomach, bowel and the skin. Sometimes the demand on these organs is too much. Your body was not designed to cope with the abundance of toxins that are now part of modern lives.
It’s no secret that our culture is obsessed with pursuing the ‘ideal’ body. Here are some strategies to counter the pressure to conform.
My cancer diagnosis gave me permission to do less. This transformed my life from constant turmoil to a life with intention and clarity.
Four strategies that improve your chance to survive and thrive in the midst of major calamities: job loss, illness, death of a loved one, marital break-up, incarceration, zombie apocalypse and, yes, COVID-19.
The ancient intelligence of Ayurveda offers simple, practical healing tools to care for yourself in the heat of change and adaptation.
Why do we sit? Is it harmful? What are the alternatives?