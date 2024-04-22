BODY

health, healing and diet

I choose not to be a cancer victimI choose not to be a cancer victim
I choose not to be a cancer victim

Beth Akister: "The time between first being told I had cancer & having my breast removed was 5 weeks... 5 unexpected lessons learnt during my cancer journey.”

Apr 22, 2024 BODY
Why more people are choosing a vegan lifestyleWhy more people are choosing a vegan lifestyle
Why more people are choosing a vegan lifestyle

Looking at a few of the major reasons to convert to a vegan lifestyle, including the ethical argument, greater vegan options, sustainability, and more.

Sep 23, 2021 NEWS & REVIEWS
Meditation – mystery, magic, and miraclesMeditation – mystery, magic, and miracles
Meditation – mystery, magic, and miracles

Science is regularly ‘proving’ the benefits of practising meditation, but perhaps the real magic of meditation lies in the unknown.

Nov 17, 2020 BODY
How much sleep do you need?How much sleep do you need?
How much sleep do you need?

Over half of the world is lacking in sleep and health authorities have declared sleep deprivation a major health issue as most problems (psychological, emotional, business, interrelationships) directly or indirectly are affiliated with lack of sleep.

Nov 17, 2020 BODY
Is your body toxic? Here’s what to doIs your body toxic? Here’s what to do
Is your body toxic? Here’s what to do

Your body has a natural ability to get rid of harmful substances through your organs which include the liver, kidneys, stomach, bowel and the skin. Sometimes the demand on these organs is too much. Your body was not designed to cope with the abundance of toxins that are now part of modern lives.

Nov 17, 2020 BODY
3 little-known strategies to love the skin you’re in without diet or exercise3 little-known strategies to love the skin you’re in without diet or exercise
3 little-known strategies to love the skin you’re in without diet or exercise

It’s no secret that our culture is obsessed with pursuing the ‘ideal’ body. Here are some strategies to counter the pressure to conform.

Nov 17, 2020 BODY
How to get more out of your life by doing lessHow to get more out of your life by doing less
How to get more out of your life by doing less

My cancer diagnosis gave me permission to do less. This  transformed my life from constant turmoil to a life with  intention and clarity.

Nov 16, 2020 INSIGHT
I will survive – Feldenkrais and other strategies that improve your chancesI will survive – Feldenkrais and other strategies that improve your chances
I will survive – Feldenkrais and other strategies that improve your chances

Four strategies that improve your chance to survive and thrive in the midst of major calamities: job loss, illness,  death of a loved one, marital break-up, incarceration, zombie apocalypse and, yes, COVID-19.

Nov 16, 2020 INSIGHT
Digesting changeDigesting change
Digesting change

The ancient intelligence of Ayurveda offers simple, practical healing tools to care for yourself in the heat of change and adaptation.

Nov 16, 2020 INSIGHT
What's all this sit about?What's all this sit about?
What's all this sit about?

Why do we sit? Is it harmful? What are the alternatives?

May 1, 2020 BODY
