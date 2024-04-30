Stargazer – astrology for May 2024
Image: Pablo Heimplatz | UnsplashAstrology for May 2024: Taurus…Taurus – it’s all about Taurus, including our physical life in all its glory, and the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high!
by Stella Woods
You may not be a Taurean, you may not know anything at all about Taurus but, no matter what your star sign, read on to find why the Bull takes centre stage this month and how you can make the most of all that Taurean energy.Physical life in all its gloryEach of the twelve zodiac signs has something to teach us about human development and psychology. This ancient knowledge stretches back thousands of years, but is still highly relevant today.

Earth sign Taurus teaches us the importance of celebrating physical life in all its glory – the bounty of nature, forests, oceans, deserts, and the animal kingdom. Human beauty, health, physical prowess, and sexual desire. The importance of good food, healthy sleep, and fresh air. Our need for love, connection, warmth, safety, and security.

Taurus also teaches us about values. To understand what somebody values, simply look at where they devote time, energy, and money.

Problems with Taurus energy arise when we forget our connection to the earth, focussing on accumulation of possessions and money and taking more than we need. Greed, lust, control, and fear are the shadow sides of Taurus.
Six servings of TaurusMay offers a fantastic opportunity for us all to embrace and reconnect with Taurean energy with no less than six astrological bodies in Taurus this month.
Venus
Firstly, Venus, love goddess and pamper planet, will be sashaying through Taurus from 29th April to 24th May, offering up her special brand of sensuality and sexuality. Use the Venus in Taurus energy to boost your love life, nurture your body, spruce up your wardrobe, and make your home warm and welcoming.
Sun and Moon
Secondly, on 8th May, there’s a new moon in Taurus, bringing fresh beginnings and different perspectives. If you’ve been spending too much time on your phone or in your head, make a pact at this new moon to honour your body and get plenty of downtime.
Mercury
Next, Mercury will be joining this stellar line up mid-month, helping us understand and communicate our physical needs, especially in close relationships.
Jupiter and Uranus
Finally, mighty Jupiter and eccentric Uranus will be travelling together in Taurus for the whole of May. The Jupiter-Uranus conjunction is one of the most significant astrological events of 2024. Jupiter is associated with luck, fortune, and opportunity, while Uranus is the planet of innovation, revolution, and epiphany – a juicy combination indeed!

That’s six servings of Taurus for everyone to enjoy. Don’t let them go to waste!
Image: Jon Tyson | UnsplashJupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim highUnder the Jupiter-Uranus influence you should be able to gain a clearer understanding of how to manifest any goals you’ve been dreaming about. Look for opportunities to say ‘YES’ and break out of your comfort zone. Be flexible, original, and optimistic.

And since Taurus is associated with values, consider how your values and priorities are transforming. Perhaps your relationship with money, sex, or your body is changing? If you’ve been held back by toxic social norms or outdated narratives, Jupiter-Uranus provides an opportunity to believe in yourself and celebrate your individuality. Maybe dye your hair a different colour? Tell your partner you’re interested in ethical non-monogamy? But don’t invest all your hard-earned money on that crypto scheme your friend told you about!
About the author:
Stella Woods is an astrology teacher, writer, and consultant. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or www.stellastarwoman.com or
www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman
READ MORE LIKE THIS
[object Object]

I choose not to be a cancer victim

Beth Akister: "The time between first being told I had cancer & having my breast removed was 5 weeks... 5 unexpected lessons learnt during my cancer journey.”

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024

Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024 – Venus; the secret to stellar relationships | How to find out where Venus is in your chart based on your date of birth – & more!

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024

Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024 – Year of the Wood Dragon| Revolutionary rebirth|Ringing in the new year| Leo's full moon; avoid power struggles – and more!

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023

Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023 – Prague’s astronomical history | Mercury retrograde's gifts | 7 solstice celebrations | Ringing in the new year, and more!

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology for Nov 2023

Stargazer – astrology for Nov 2023 – Beltane fire festival| Egyptian cosmology| 2023 Sun-Mars conjunction by star sign| Gemini full moon, enthusiasm, and more!

TRENDING ARTICLES
1

2020: The year I started getting paid while lounging in the nude

How coping with the lockdown started a new business, re-ignited a creative passion, and cured anxiety.

INSIGHT · Apr 30, 2024
2

A framework for thriving through and beyond the pandemic

It may sound counter-intuitive but the key to thriving is struggle. So, if you have really struggled in lockdown this is your opportunity – grab it with everything you have!

INSIGHT · Apr 30, 2024
3

The environment in a post-lockdown world

Earlier this year, the world entered unchar ted waters when a  coronavirus outbreak turned into a global pandemic. This placed  the citizens of most industrialised countries in an unprecedented  position, with home lockdowns, social distancing, and unfolding  economic impacts whose ramifications are starting to emerge. The  virus is affecting nearly everything, to a greater or lesser degree,  including how environmental issues can be tackled.

INSIGHT · Apr 30, 2024
4

Finding pleasure and aliveness in a pandemic

Have you had a healthy relationship with your pleasure lately? How can we use sensual pleasure to become more resilient?

INSIGHT · Apr 30, 2024
5

How do you prosper during COVID-19? 

Seeking strength through adversity, and adapting to change, Craig finds a  way to prosper – and discovers a brand new passion along the way.

INSIGHT · Apr 30, 2024
6

The art of making meaning – post-pandemic style

Making meaning helps us endure and recover from traumatic experiences, and could help you thrive beyond COVID-19 by Larissa Wright

INSIGHT · Apr 30, 2024
LivingNow Magazine

LivingNow Magazine

Inspiring, nurturing, empowering

A magazine devoted to your personal growth and fulfilling relationships

website@livingnow.com.au
Advertise in LivingNow
Write for LivingNow
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Categories

Explore our inspiring content by topic

INSIGHT
RELATIONSHIPS | LovingNow
BODY
NEWS & REVIEWS
MINDFULNESS & MOVEMENT
BUSINESS, POLITICS, ENVIRONMENT

Social Footprints

Follow us on our Social Media Channels

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram