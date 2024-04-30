Stargazer – astrology for May 2024

Image: Pablo Heimplatz | Unsplash Astrology for May 2024: Taurus…Taurus – it’s all about Taurus, including our physical life in all its glory, and the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high!

by Stella Woods

You may not be a Taurean, you may not know anything at all about Taurus but, no matter what your star sign, read on to find why the Bull takes centre stage this month and how you can make the most of all that Taurean energy. Physical life in all its glory Each of the twelve zodiac signs has something to teach us about human development and psychology. This ancient knowledge stretches back thousands of years, but is still highly relevant today.



Earth sign Taurus teaches us the importance of celebrating physical life in all its glory – the bounty of nature, forests, oceans, deserts, and the animal kingdom. Human beauty, health, physical prowess, and sexual desire. The importance of good food, healthy sleep, and fresh air. Our need for love, connection, warmth, safety, and security.



Taurus also teaches us about values. To understand what somebody values, simply look at where they devote time, energy, and money.



Problems with Taurus energy arise when we forget our connection to the earth, focussing on accumulation of possessions and money and taking more than we need. Greed, lust, control, and fear are the shadow sides of Taurus.

Six servings of Taurus May offers a fantastic opportunity for us all to embrace and reconnect with Taurean energy with no less than six astrological bodies in Taurus this month.

Venus

Firstly, Venus, love goddess and pamper planet, will be sashaying through Taurus from 29th April to 24th May, offering up her special brand of sensuality and sexuality. Use the Venus in Taurus energy to boost your love life, nurture your body, spruce up your wardrobe, and make your home warm and welcoming.

Sun and Moon

Secondly, on 8th May, there’s a new moon in Taurus, bringing fresh beginnings and different perspectives. If you’ve been spending too much time on your phone or in your head, make a pact at this new moon to honour your body and get plenty of downtime.

Mercury

Next, Mercury will be joining this stellar line up mid-month, helping us understand and communicate our physical needs, especially in close relationships.

Jupiter and Uranus

Finally, mighty Jupiter and eccentric Uranus will be travelling together in Taurus for the whole of May. The Jupiter-Uranus conjunction is one of the most significant astrological events of 2024. Jupiter is associated with luck, fortune, and opportunity, while Uranus is the planet of innovation, revolution, and epiphany – a juicy combination indeed!



That’s six servings of Taurus for everyone to enjoy. Don’t let them go to waste!

Image: Jon Tyson | Unsplash Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high Under the Jupiter-Uranus influence you should be able to gain a clearer understanding of how to manifest any goals you’ve been dreaming about. Look for opportunities to say ‘YES’ and break out of your comfort zone. Be flexible, original, and optimistic.



And since Taurus is associated with values, consider how your values and priorities are transforming. Perhaps your relationship with money, sex, or your body is changing? If you’ve been held back by toxic social norms or outdated narratives, Jupiter-Uranus provides an opportunity to believe in yourself and celebrate your individuality. Maybe dye your hair a different colour? Tell your partner you’re interested in ethical non-monogamy? But don’t invest all your hard-earned money on that crypto scheme your friend told you about!

About the author:

Stella Woods is an astrology teacher, writer, and consultant. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or www.stellastarwoman.com or

www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman

