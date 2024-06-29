Stargazer – astrology for July 2024
Image: Daniel Fazio | UnsplashStargazer – astrology July 2024. Communication is Mercury's realm – our essential Self – to create successful relationships, first we need to understand and value ourselves.
by Stella Woods
If you’d like to know where Mercury is in your chart, you could visit https://astro.cafeastrology.com/natal.php to find out.Mercury the mentalistIn the past few months, we’ve looked at the role of Venus and Mars in relationships. Venus (the divine feminine) influences our overall approach to intimacy, describing values, aesthetics, and romantic and sexual preferences. By contrast, Mars (the divine masculine) describes how we get our own way, how we assert ourselves, how we fight, and how we express passion and desire.

But once we know what we like (Venus) and how to get it (Mars), it’s important to remember that the true foundation of any successful long-term friendship, family, business, or personal partnership is understanding and communication.

In astrology, communication is the realm of tiny planet Mercury, which never strays far from the Sun, representing our essential Self. In order to create successful relationships with others, we first need to fully understand and value ourselves.

Zodiac communicationIn Roman mythology, Mercury was the most intelligent and astute Olympian god, acting as messenger of the gods, and bridging the gap between gods and mortals.

Mercury in the birth chart significantly influences how we communicate, process, and transmit information. It also describes our inner and outer voice – our unique vibrational output. I still find it remarkable that without any special training, we can easily identify friends and family, simply by hearing their voice.

If you know the zodiac sign of your friend or family member’s Mercury, you’ll have special insight into what goes on inside their head. A valuable tool for understanding others and navigating all kinds of relationships. And by understanding your own Mercury placement, you’ll learn a lot about the way you think, and how others perceive you.

Bridging the gapNext time you disagree with someone, instead of getting annoyed and trying to make them see your point of view (while secretly thinking they are deluded, uninformed, lacking in intelligence or worse), consider that their Mercury may not align with yours. They are not just being difficult. They simply don’t perceive or understand things in the same way you do. And vice versa.

Many people have difficulty with this concept, or even refuse to believe it. They talk of logic and facts, and of matters being obvious or self-evident. That’s why for millennia we have argued and gone to war over politics and religion. And on a more mundane level, how to stack the dishwasher. How to bring up the children. What to eat and why. How often to have sex. What the local council should be doing. What’s normal and acceptable. Because everyone knows best. And of course they’re ALL right!

So where is Mercury in my birth chart?Most people have Mercury in the same zodiac sign as their Sun, but many don’t, and this can indicate a disconnect between a person’s essence (Sun) and their communication style (Mercury). For example, a person with the Sun in sensitive water sign Cancer, and Mercury in outgoing fire sign Leo may come across as far more confident than they feel internally. Conversely, someone with Sun in Leo and Mercury in Cancer, may appear far more sensitive and considerate than they actually are.
Mercury in Aries
  • Direct
  • Assertive
  • Quick
  • Enthusiastic

Strengths: Quick thinkers, persuasive, and confident.

Challenges: Can be impatient, blunt, and sometimes overlook details.
Mercury in Taurus
  • Deliberate
  • Practical
  • Patient

Strengths: Clear, thorough, and reliable communicators.

Challenges: Can be slow to adapt to new ideas and sometimes overly conservative.
Mercury in Gemini
  • Versatile
  • Curious
  • Energetic

Strengths: Excellent at multitasking, adaptable, and witty.

Challenges: Can be scattered, inconsistent, and superficial.
Mercury in Cancer
  • Intuitive
  • Emotional
  • Nurturing

Strengths: Empathetic listeners, good at reading between the lines, and supportive.

Challenges: Can be overly sensitive, subjective, and prone to mood swings.
Image: Xavi Cabrera | UnsplashMercury in Leo
  • Dramatic
  • Confident
  • Expressive

Strengths: Charismatic, persuasive, and inspiring speakers.

Challenges: Can be domineering, need constant approval, and sometimes lack humility.
Mercury in Virgo
  • Analytical
  • Precise
  • Detail-oriented

    Strengths: Excellent at problem-solving, meticulous, and reliable.

    Challenges: Can be overly critical, nitpicky, and worry excessively.
Mercury in Libra
  • Diplomatic
  • Balanced
  • Harmonious

    • Strengths: Fair-minded, good at mediation, and charming.

    Challenges: Can be indecisive, avoid confrontations, and overly concerned with pleasing others.
Mercury in Scorpio
  • Intense
  • Probing
  • Secretive

    Strengths: Perceptive, persuasive, and good at uncovering the truth.

    Challenges: Can be suspicious, manipulative, and sometimes too secretive.
Mercury in Sagittarius
  • Philosophical
  • Optimistic
  • Expansive

    Strengths: Visionary thinkers, inspiring, and honest.

    Challenges: Can be blunt, overly idealistic, and sometimes careless with details.
Mercury in Capricorn
  • Practical
  • Disciplined
  • Methodical

    Strengths: Organised, logical, and dependable communicators.

    Challenges: Can be too rigid, pessimistic, and overly serious.
Mercury in Aquarius
  • Innovative
  • Unconventional
  • Intellectual

    Strengths: Original thinkers, progressive, and good at abstract thinking.

    Challenges: Can be detached, unpredictable, and sometimes too idealistic.
Mercury in Pisces
  • Imaginative
  • Empathetic
  • Intuitive

    Strengths: Creative communicators, compassionate, and good at understanding underlying emotions.

    Challenges: Can be vague, easily distracted, and sometimes unrealistic.
About the author:
Stella Woods is an astrology teacher, writer, and consultant. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or www.stellastarwoman.com or
www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman
