Stargazer — relationship astrology for Nov 2024

Image: Rajat Sarki | Unsplash Relationships astrology for Nov 2024: Pluto in Aquarius — revolutionising relationships | Authenticity | Power dynamics in relationships, & more!

by Stella Woods



In Aquarius — a sign of authenticity and individualism — Pluto will encourage us to embrace our true selves in relationships. This means letting go of superficial or performative relationships and gravitating toward connections that resonate on a deeper, more genuine level.

Pluto in Aquarius — revolutionising relationships This month, Pluto — planet of power, death, and rebirth — will enter air sign Aquarius for a full two decades, until 2044. Pluto, an outer or slow-moving planet, mirrors and symbolises shifts in our collective psyche.



The last time Pluto, changed zodiac sign was back in 2008, when Pluto moved from fire sign Sagittarius into earth sign Capricorn. Under Pluto in Capricorn we experienced the global financial crisis; cryptocurrency; Tinder, Grindr, Bumble; Minecraft; Covid lockdowns; and the meteoric rise of the smart phone. Fortunes and stock markets rose and fell, and the way we dated, mated, shopped, worked, and conducted business changed irrevocably.



On 20th November Pluto will leave Capricorn and enter air sign Aquarius — a zodiac sign associated with community, innovation, technology, and unconventional thinking. Facing the decades ahead, we cannot even imagine how our lives will change over the next twenty years. But from a relationship perspective, it’s safe to say that Pluto in Aquarius will revolutionise our concept of connection, community, and individuality, and create completely new relationship dynamics.

Authenticity and transparency Pluto’s energy exposes what is hidden, compelling us to confront buried issues or desires. In Aquarius, a sign of authenticity and individualism, Pluto will encourage us to embrace our true selves in relationships. This means letting go of superficial or performative relationships and gravitating toward connections that resonate on a deeper, more genuine level.



Friendships and partnerships formed under this influence are likely to prioritise honesty, vulnerability, and transparency. We may also feel a pull toward people who share our values and visions for the future. Re-evaluation of relationship structures Aquarius is known for its progressive thinking and unconventional approach, which will inspire individuals to question traditional relationship norms. As Pluto transits Aquarius, we can expect shifts in how society perceives commitment, marriage, and friendship. And of course LGBTQIA+ relationships.



Non-traditional arrangements — such as polyamory, open relationships, or chosen family dynamics — could gain more acceptance as people seek forms of connection that align with their evolving values. There may also be a rise in relationships prioritising personal freedom and independence, allowing individuals to explore self-fulfilment alongside their main partnerships. Technology and digital relationships Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, planet of technology and innovation, indicating that digital relationships and virtual communities will play an increasingly important role in our social lives. Pluto’s influence may encourage us to reconsider the value of online connections, leading to deeper, more meaningful relationships formed via technology.



Expect an increase in virtual communities, where shared interests and values transcend physical boundaries. However, Pluto’s intense scrutiny could also highlight the darker aspects of digital connections, such as dependency on social media, fantasy-based relationships, or superficial engagement, pushing people to seek greater authenticity in their online interactions. Image: Sinitta Leunen | Unsplash Collective friendships and social movements With Aquarius being the sign of collective progress and humanitarianism, Pluto in Aquarius will strengthen friendships rooted in shared ideals and social causes. Relationships formed during this period may be less about individual benefit and more about collective growth, bonding over activism, and the pursuit of social change.



Friends might come together to tackle societal issues, with Pluto’s transformative energy lending the necessary resilience and power to bring about substantial change. Friendships could become more community-oriented, based on shared visions of a better world, rather than just personal compatibility. Power dynamics and independence in relationships Pluto’s energy often brings up themes of control, power, and influence. In Aquarius, which values freedom and equality, these issues could manifest through a rebalancing of power dynamics in relationships.



We may feel a stronger need for independence within partnerships, leading to healthier boundaries and respect for individual space. Relationships that rely on control, possessiveness, or dependency may be restructured or even come to an end under Pluto’s transformative gaze. Instead, partnerships that honour equality, mutual growth, and respect for each other’s autonomy are likely to thrive. Summary Pluto’s transit through Aquarius will challenge us to redefine our approach to relationships, pushing us to move away from traditional or superficial connections toward more authentic, egalitarian, and forward-thinking relationships. By embracing change, releasing outdated norms, and fostering genuine connections, we can navigate this transit with resilience and openness. Ultimately, Pluto in Aquarius asks us to build relationships that align with our values, empower our individuality, and connect us to a larger vision of shared growth and transformation. About the author:

Stella Woods is an astrology teacher, writer, and consultant. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or www.stellastarwoman.com or

www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman

