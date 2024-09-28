Stargazer – astrology for Oct 2024

Eclipses bring change, endings, and fresh beginnings. Emotions intensify. Hidden truths and revelations emerge, prompting us to re-evaluate choices and pathways. Solar eclipse in Libra (3rd October) On September 18th there was a beautiful lunar eclipse at the Pisces full moon. This month there’s a solar eclipse at the new moon in Libra – zodiac sign of partnership. The moon will pass between the earth and the sun, temporarily blocking out the sun’s light.



There are usually two solar eclipses each year, roughly six months apart, offering us the chance to reset and recalibrate. I remember one of my astrology teachers describing the effects of a solar eclipse: it’s like switching off the light, and when you switch it on again, everything looks completely different. If you’ve ever been under the pathway of a total eclipse, you’ll understand what he meant.



On a practical level, eclipses bring change, endings, and fresh beginnings. Emotions intensify. Hidden truths and revelations emerge, prompting us to re-evaluate choices and pathways. Solar eclipses clear out things that no longer serve, making way for new growth. Some feel heightened intuition or energy shifts, and it's common to experience unexpected developments in relationships, careers, or personal goals during the week either side of an eclipse.



Libra, ruled by Venus, symbolises balance, relationships, and harmony. This particular eclipse at the Libra new moon is likely to trigger shifts in partnerships and personal dynamics, prompting reflection on how we balance our own needs with those of others. Diplomacy and justice are key themes, but underlying tensions could be revealed. The new moon is conjunct Mercury meaning clear communication is vital.



October is a potent time for recalibrating relationships, making decisions based on fairness, and seeking compromise in our emotional and social lives.

Venus in Scorpio (1st–18th October)

Venus in Scorpio brings an intense, passionate energy to all relationships and enhances our desire nature. Scorpio’s ruling planets, Pluto and Mars, add depth and intensity to Venus's themes of love, beauty, and attraction. This transit often leads to deeper emotional connections, uncovering hidden desires or secrets within friendships and relationships.



Venus in Scorpio fosters a desire for intimacy and authenticity, but can also stir feelings of jealousy or possessiveness. We seek transformation through love and emotional connection, pushing us to plummet the emotional, sexual and psychological depths of partnerships. The first half of October is a powerful time for deepening bonds while letting go of superficial connections.

Venus in Sagittarius (18th October–12th November)

The energy changes mid-month as Venus enters Sagittarius bringing a free-spirited, light-hearted and adventurous energy. Sagittarius, ruled by expansive Jupiter, amplifies Venus's themes of beauty, pleasure, and affection with a focus on exploration, optimism, and growth. You may feel drawn to new experiences and different cultures, or seek out partners and friends who share your sense of adventure.



Commitment takes a back seat as Sagittarius hates to be tied down or restricted. Freedom, spontaneity, travel and adventure are the keywords. The second half of October is a time for expanding your horizons, embracing openness, and expressing your inner truth.



If you feel restless or uncommitted, listen to your heart, but wait until mid-November (when Venus moves out of Sagittarius) in case this is a passing phase. If you still feel restless, bored, or uninspired, have the courage to make the necessary changes .

