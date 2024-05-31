LivingNow Magazine
Stargazer – astrology May 2024. Taurus – it’s all about Taurus, including our physical life in all its glory, and the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high!
Beth Akister: "The time between first being told I had cancer & having my breast removed was 5 weeks... 5 unexpected lessons learnt during my cancer journey.”
Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024 – Venus; the secret to stellar relationships | How to find out where Venus is in your chart based on your date of birth – & more!
Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024 – Year of the Wood Dragon| Revolutionary rebirth|Ringing in the new year| Leo's full moon; avoid power struggles – and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023 – Prague’s astronomical history | Mercury retrograde's gifts | 7 solstice celebrations | Ringing in the new year, and more!
How coping with the lockdown started a new business, re-ignited a creative passion, and cured anxiety.
It may sound counter-intuitive but the key to thriving is struggle. So, if you have really struggled in lockdown this is your opportunity – grab it with everything you have!
Earlier this year, the world entered unchar ted waters when a coronavirus outbreak turned into a global pandemic. This placed the citizens of most industrialised countries in an unprecedented position, with home lockdowns, social distancing, and unfolding economic impacts whose ramifications are starting to emerge. The virus is affecting nearly everything, to a greater or lesser degree, including how environmental issues can be tackled.
Have you had a healthy relationship with your pleasure lately? How can we use sensual pleasure to become more resilient?
Seeking strength through adversity, and adapting to change, Craig finds a way to prosper – and discovers a brand new passion along the way.
Making meaning helps us endure and recover from traumatic experiences, and could help you thrive beyond COVID-19 by Larissa Wright