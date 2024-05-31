Stargazer – astrology for June 2024
Image: Chris Sabor | UnsplashAstrology for June 2024: Mars – pursuit of passion and desire. Mars in your birth chart – willpower, sexual energy, goals, anger, frustration, motivation...
by Stella Woods
"Mars also dictates how we express and respond to anger and frustration, meaning this planet has a significant impact on all our relationships."Mars – the pursuit of passion and desireMars in the birth chart symbolises our willpower, drive, sexual energy and how we assert ourselves. Mars is the raw energy that gets us out of bed in the morning, keeps us motivated and helps us work towards our goals.
So where is Mars in my birth chart?If you’re not sure, visit https://astro.cafeastrology.com/natal.php to find out.
Mars through the zodiac:Mars in Aries
Mars in Aries approaches sex with enthusiasm, passion, and spontaneity. Those with Mars in Aries have a direct and assertive nature, and a bold and adventurous attitude toward intimacy. Mars in Aries natives are usually exciting, engaging, and impulsive lovers who trust their instincts. Quick to anger, but also quick to forgive and move on.
Mars in Taurus
Those with Mars in Taurus have a slow, sensual, and highly physical nature. They enjoy pleasure, stability, and deep sensual connection. These are loyal and devoted lovers, who seek to build a strong, enduring bond with their partner. But watch out when they get mad – it doesn’t happen often, but think ‘raging bull’.
Mars in Gemini
Mars in Gemini approaches the mating game with curiosity, versatility, and a playful energy. Mental stimulation, communication, and variety are of great importance. Mars in Gemini lovers are open to experimentation, keen to enhance the sexual experience of all involved. And when it comes to fighting and competing, words are their weapon of choice.
Mars in Cancer
Mars in Cancer pursues intimacy with depth, sensitivity, and a focus on creating a secure and nurturing environment. Emotional connection, gentleness, intimacy, and caring are all vital. But underneath their kind nature, their shadow side is passive aggression. This trait can be overcome by developing confidence and self-esteem.
Mars in Leo
Mars in Leo mates are passionate and dramatic, with a strong desire to express their love and creativity. Confident, generous, romantic and highly enthusiastic, Mars in Leo knows who and what they want…and how to get it. But watch out for their hot temper – when the lion roars, things can get explosive.
Image: Lemuel Butler | UnsplashMars in Virgo
Mars in Virgo approaches intimate encounters with a meticulous, attentive, and service-oriented mindset. Expect precision, perfection, and a desire to please their partner through thoughtful and considerate actions. When in balance, Mars in Virgo instinctively understands the mind-body-spirit connection, paving the way for sexual ecstasy. They tend to avoid conflict, hoping others will eventually see reason.
Mars in Libra
Mars in Libra delights in balance, harmony, and mutual satisfaction. This placement emphasises partnership, romance, and a considerate attitude towards their partner’s needs and desires. These folk are people pleasers, avoiding conflict at all costs, however, they need to learn how to stand up for themselves, to avoid becoming doormats.
Mars in Scorpio
Mars in Scorpio approaches intimacy with intensity, passion, and a deep desire for transformation and emotional connection. They have a powerful, magnetic, and often mysterious approach to sex. Mars in Scorpio finds balance through release of energy, meaning a healthy love life and exercise routine are vital. Kundalini comes naturally… but they can be emotionally manipulative or play dirty when crossed.
Mars in Sagittarius
Mars in Sagittarius approaches sex as they approach everything else in life – with enthusiasm, adventurousness, excitement and a love of exploration. There’s a free-spirited, open-minded, and optimistic attitude towards intimacy, which can create amazing experiences, but also sticky situations. Physical activity coupled with a healthy sex life keeps their inner fire and temper in check.
Mars in Capricorn
Mars in Capricorn is disciplined and ambitious with a focus on achievement. There is a pragmatic, goal-oriented, and cautious attitude towards intimacy, coupled with a desire to maintain control. Their hardest lesson is to learn to let go, but with Capricorn being an earth sign, ruled by the lusty goat, once they do let go, magic happens. As for conflict, Mars in Capricorn is always right. Or at least that’s what they believe!
Mars in Aquarius
Mars in Aquarius takes a mental approach to sexual encounters, coupled with a desire for unconventional experience. There is a progressive, independent, and open-minded attitude towards intimacy, but they can be emotionally detached. And all that individuality makes them headstrong and belligerent when challenged.
Mars in Pisces
Mars in Pisces approaches intimacy with sensitivity and imagination, seeking a deep emotional connection. There is a romantic, intuitive, and spiritually inclined attitude towards relationships. And these folks are effortlessly kind and compassionate, sometimes to a fault. So, how do they get their own way? They either sulk or give in.
About the author:
Stella Woods is an astrology teacher, writer, and consultant. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or www.stellastarwoman.com or
www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman
READ MORE LIKE THIS
[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology May 2024

Stargazer – astrology May 2024. Taurus – it’s all about Taurus, including our physical life in all its glory, and the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction – aim high!

[object Object]

I choose not to be a cancer victim

Beth Akister: "The time between first being told I had cancer & having my breast removed was 5 weeks... 5 unexpected lessons learnt during my cancer journey.”

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024

Stargazer – astrology Apr 2024 – Venus; the secret to stellar relationships | How to find out where Venus is in your chart based on your date of birth – & more!

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024

Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024 – Year of the Wood Dragon| Revolutionary rebirth|Ringing in the new year| Leo's full moon; avoid power struggles – and more!

[object Object]

Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023

Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023 – Prague’s astronomical history | Mercury retrograde's gifts | 7 solstice celebrations | Ringing in the new year, and more!

TRENDING ARTICLES
1

2020: The year I started getting paid while lounging in the nude

How coping with the lockdown started a new business, re-ignited a creative passion, and cured anxiety.

INSIGHT · May 31, 2024
2

A framework for thriving through and beyond the pandemic

It may sound counter-intuitive but the key to thriving is struggle. So, if you have really struggled in lockdown this is your opportunity – grab it with everything you have!

INSIGHT · May 31, 2024
3

The environment in a post-lockdown world

Earlier this year, the world entered unchar ted waters when a  coronavirus outbreak turned into a global pandemic. This placed  the citizens of most industrialised countries in an unprecedented  position, with home lockdowns, social distancing, and unfolding  economic impacts whose ramifications are starting to emerge. The  virus is affecting nearly everything, to a greater or lesser degree,  including how environmental issues can be tackled.

INSIGHT · May 31, 2024
4

Finding pleasure and aliveness in a pandemic

Have you had a healthy relationship with your pleasure lately? How can we use sensual pleasure to become more resilient?

INSIGHT · May 31, 2024
5

How do you prosper during COVID-19? 

Seeking strength through adversity, and adapting to change, Craig finds a  way to prosper – and discovers a brand new passion along the way.

INSIGHT · May 31, 2024
6

The art of making meaning – post-pandemic style

Making meaning helps us endure and recover from traumatic experiences, and could help you thrive beyond COVID-19 by Larissa Wright

INSIGHT · May 31, 2024
LivingNow Magazine

LivingNow Magazine

Inspiring, nurturing, empowering

A magazine devoted to your personal growth and fulfilling relationships

website@livingnow.com.au
Advertise in LivingNow
Write for LivingNow
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Categories

Explore our inspiring content by topic

INSIGHT
RELATIONSHIPS | LovingNow
BODY
NEWS & REVIEWS
MINDFULNESS & MOVEMENT
BUSINESS, POLITICS, ENVIRONMENT

Social Footprints

Follow us on our Social Media Channels

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram