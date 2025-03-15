LivingNow Magazine
Men! What is a man? How many of you actually know? We live in confusing times. Men are bombarded from every corner with contradictory signals from wives, women friends, mothers, fathers and peers. “Be strong but don’t be macho” says one voice, “Be sensitive but don’t be wimp” says another.
How coping with the lockdown started a new business, re-ignited a creative passion, and cured anxiety.
It may sound counter-intuitive but the key to thriving is struggle. So, if you have really struggled in lockdown this is your opportunity – grab it with everything you have!
Earlier this year, the world entered unchar ted waters when a coronavirus outbreak turned into a global pandemic. This placed the citizens of most industrialised countries in an unprecedented position, with home lockdowns, social distancing, and unfolding economic impacts whose ramifications are starting to emerge. The virus is affecting nearly everything, to a greater or lesser degree, including how environmental issues can be tackled.
Have you had a healthy relationship with your pleasure lately? How can we use sensual pleasure to become more resilient?
Seeking strength through adversity, and adapting to change, Craig finds a way to prosper – and discovers a brand new passion along the way.
Making meaning helps us endure and recover from traumatic experiences, and could help you thrive beyond COVID-19 by Larissa Wright