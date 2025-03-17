Why the only way to peace is peaceful

The peace process – what we have seen, heard and witnessed for so long – is not working. The best intentions go off the rails almost every time… eventually. The peace process ‘breaks down’… cease-fires end, more death ensues until the emergence of another shaky truce. And on it goes.

"As an activist I carried a weaponry that included outrage, anger, distrust and scheming. I was prepared to do whatever it took to stop them within what as I saw as the fluid boundaries of ‘the law’."

Why we are drawn to conflict

We have to own it if we are to let go of it.



that reactive part now risks holding us in the past