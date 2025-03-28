This is how the Install App dialog will look like once your App goes live.
LivingNow FAVOUTITE ARTICLES VOL1
Published on Mar 28, 2025
Description:
Favourite articles from LivingNow, selected by Elizabeth Jewell Stephens (editor 1985-2017)
12 articles from this collection:
Letting go. No, really letting go.
Robert Forman writes on the art of letting go, the 'goal' of enlightenment, and on finding our way through the fantasy of life to who we really are.
Journeying through the unknowable – what if life is not meant to be tamed?
Explores the wonders and challenges of embracing the unknown in life. Discover how journeying through the unknowable can inspire growth and transformation.
Evolve your brain: The science of changing your mind
Explore how evolving your brain through the science of changing your mind can transform your life. Discover the benefits and methods to achieve mental evolution
Rethink beauty to transform your garden and life
Explore how rethinking beauty can transform your garden and life. Learn essential insights to enhance your garden's aesthetics and personal well-being.
Internet Dating: Unlikely Source of Self-Love
Explore how internet dating can unexpectedly foster self-love and personal development. Discover the journey of self-discovery through online connections.
Harness true Power with these five tips
Discover how to unleash your potential with these five tips for harnessing true power. Transform your life and achieve your goals.
Four flawed scientific beliefs pushing humanity to extinction
Explore four scientific beliefs pushing humanity to extinction. Understand how these flawed ideas could impact our future and inspire change.
Soil, Soul, and Society: A Thriving Connection
Explore the interconnection of soil, soul, and society, revealing profound insights into personal and community growth. This journey inspires thriving communities deeply rooted in ecological balance.
Muscle cars and meditation – your two natures
Understanding your chi & path is important because if you’re off your primary nature path either it won’t happen or it won’t be paired with health or happiness.
Why the only way to peace is peaceful
Explore why the only way to peace is peaceful. Delve into strategies that promote harmony, highlighting the transformative power of peace in creating lasting change.
Men & the Spirit Century
Men! What is a man? How many of you actually know? We live in confusing times. Men are bombarded from every corner with contradictory signals from wives, women friends, mothers, fathers and peers. “Be strong but don’t be macho” says one voice, “Be sensitive but don’t be wimp” says another.
Are you being pulled from above or below?
Are you being ‘guided to walk away’ because something doesn’t feel right, or are you avoiding an important spiritual message from above? Important; look within.
LivingNow Magazine
Inspiring, nurturing, empowering
A magazine devoted to your personal growth and fulfilling relationships