LivingNow Magazine
Inspiring, nurturing, empowering
This magazine will improve your relationships! Welcome to our brand new collection of articles under the LovingNow masthead, where we cover many aspects of relationships. Twenty articles explore topics such as how empathy will assist you, having difficult conversations, proactive and reactive arousal, and how connection to country can inform and strengthen all facets of relationship. Enjoy this collection!
While the coronavirus pandemic has seen widespread suffering and a massive global disruption, it's the human spirit to adapt and learn through adversity, and gather wisdom along the way. This issue is dedicated to collecting and using that wisdom to help us thrive through and beyond COVID-19
As we hope to make the world a better place, it’s important that business reflects our values. A starting point might be aligning business with purpose; fittingly this is the starting point for our collection of amazing articles. There's also interviews with Paul and Masami of B1G1, doing business for good all around the world, and the inspiring Liam Foldi, who at the age of 16 is already making a wonderful contribution both locally and globally.