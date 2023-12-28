LivingNow Magazine
Inspiring, nurturing, empowering
Stargazer – astrology for Jan 2024 – Year of the Wood Dragon| Revolutionary rebirth|Ringing in the new year| Leo's full moon; avoid power struggles – and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Dec 2023 – Prague’s astronomical history | Mercury retrograde's gifts | 7 solstice celebrations | Ringing in the new year, and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Nov 2023 – Beltane fire festival| Egyptian cosmology| 2023 Sun-Mars conjunction by star sign| Gemini full moon, enthusiasm, and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Oct 2023 – Pluto in Aquarius and the ‘Voice’, Referendum chart, NO and YES campaigns | Mars in Scorpio | October eclipses, and more!
Stargazer – astrology for Sept 2023: Spring; farewell winter blues| Venus; the vulnerable heart| Virgo new moon; roll up your sleeves| Mars in Libra; balance.
Stargazer – astrology for Aug 2023: Ritual for Imbolc | Aquarius full moon – cosmic catalyst | Venus retrograde in Leo – reflect on relationships, and more...
Stargazer – astrology for July 2023: Winter warming | Curtains for Putin? | Venus retrograde – listen to your heart | The moon in your birth chart, and more...
Stargazer – astrology June 2023 – we have 3 planets in comforting & practical Taurus. A perfect time to roll up your sleeves & tackle jobs you’ve been avoiding!
Stargazer ~ astrology for May 2023: Sirius & the sacred temples of Malta | eclipses | Mercury retrograde – get organised | Mars in Leo – dramatic & charismatic
Stargazer ~ astrology for April 2023: Real Age of Aquarius? |Inclusivity |Artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, robotics |Revolution, uprising & more!
Stargazer ~ astrology for March 2023. Putin's Ukraine invasion – 1 year on| What’s happening with Jacinda & Nicola?| 7 top tips for a balanced, fruitful autumn.
Stargazer – astrology for Feb 2023: Festival of Lammas|Leo full moon – let your hair down!|Moon calendars & planting by the moon|Top 10 tips for a joyful future